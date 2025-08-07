The Big Story

What’s a digital nomad and are you cut out to be one?

A person working remotely near the sea. (iStock/Daniel Megias)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 7, 2025 7:26 am.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to make money while travelling the world, you’re not the only one.

Digital nomadism is the kind of lifestyle that many dream of, and now more than ever, actually live, and that’s thanks to the rise in remote work opportunities. You take your laptop with you from airport to train station to Uber to bus, and you decide where and how you work, for whom and sometimes, at what rate.

But the unlimited beach-front resorts or vast café options don’t necessarily fill the void of isolation or lack of routine, and not to mention the never-ending spending that comes with life on the go.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sonia Dheer, a digital nomad who’s hit 40 countries under the age of 30, to discuss the real truth behind the digital nomad lifestyle, and whether or not you’re cut out for the glitz and glam of the up-and-go.

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

Hamilton police to update Harsimrat Randhawa homicide investigation

Hamilton Police are set to provide a public update today on the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus...

14m ago

Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government's major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal...

2h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

9h ago

