What’s a digital nomad and are you cut out to be one?

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to make money while travelling the world, you’re not the only one.

Digital nomadism is the kind of lifestyle that many dream of, and now more than ever, actually live, and that’s thanks to the rise in remote work opportunities. You take your laptop with you from airport to train station to Uber to bus, and you decide where and how you work, for whom and sometimes, at what rate.

But the unlimited beach-front resorts or vast café options don’t necessarily fill the void of isolation or lack of routine, and not to mention the never-ending spending that comes with life on the go.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Sonia Dheer, a digital nomad who’s hit 40 countries under the age of 30, to discuss the real truth behind the digital nomad lifestyle, and whether or not you’re cut out for the glitz and glam of the up-and-go.