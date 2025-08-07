Drop-in centres report spike in overdoses since 9 consumption sites closed, but Chief Coroner says drug-related deaths are down

“We’re not surprised.”

That’s how Bill Sinclair, CEO of The Neighbourhood Group Community Services, responded to the Toronto Drop-In Network’s claims that overdoses have jumped by nearly 300 per cent since the Ford government closed nine supervised consumption sites across Toronto.

Sinclair was among a number of advocates who predicted a worsening overdose crisis when the province banned consumption sites within 200 metres of schools or daycares on April 1.

According to Ontario’s Chief Coroner, however, suspected drug-related deaths since the sites were closed are down 11 per cent in comparison to the three months prior.

City of Toronto data also shows that paramedics are receiving less calls for overdoses.

Despite those discrepancies, advocates like Lorraine Lam argue the closures mean members of the public may more frequently have to respond to overdose situations they may not be equipped to face.

“You’re going to have people who are riding transit possibly using,” argued Lam, an Organizer with the Shelter and Housing Justice Network. “You’re gonna have people working in coffee shops, librarians, shopping centre staff responding to overdoses and I think that puts everybody at risk.”

Nine of the supervised consumption sites were converted to abstinence-based models dubbed HART hubs following the new provincial law.

The Kensington Market overdose prevention site next to a childcare centre remains open after a charter challenge and with the help of private funding from donors.

The site has seen a small increase in usage, Sinclair says, but many struggling with addiction are taking it upon themselves to try and consume street drugs in safer ways.

“There’s been a long-term trend of people using different substances to try and be safer or using differently, like smoking rather than injection,” he said.

Ontario’s Minister of Health tells CityNews the new law banning the sites near schools and child care centres was in response to serious safety concerns raised by families about the presence of drug injection sites in communities.

The province says its HART hubs are part of the solution.

“We are investing $550 million to build a total of 28 new HART hubs across the province that will provide people facing mental health challenges with 24/7 support to help them break the cycle of addiction,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson told CityNews.

Sinclair says while he understands public concerns regarding drug use and safety in communities, he thinks targeting the sites was the wrong approach.

“People are right to be alarmed and upset and concerned that he quality of life of our neighbourhoods are being threatened by poverty, by homelessness, by the lack of resources and supports, but supervised consumption sites are not causing the problem.”