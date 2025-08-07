Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries.

Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say he died of his injuries on Wednesday. He has been identified as Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon of Toronto.

Two suspects were arrested nearby, and a firearm was allegedly recovered.

Mitch Rambali, 26, of Mississauga and Steve Ganesh, 22, of Toronto, are facing a combined 10 firearm and assault-related charges. The charges are expected to be upgraded.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Buchoon was also inadvertently struck by an uninvolved vehicle as he was trying to flee the scene of the shooting. Traffic Services is investigating that incident, and no charges have been laid at this point.

With files from John Marchesan