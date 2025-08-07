Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

Photo of Jeshua Buchoon. TPS/HO

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 7, 2025 12:10 pm.

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries.

Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say he died of his injuries on Wednesday. He has been identified as Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon of Toronto.

Two suspects were arrested nearby, and a firearm was allegedly recovered.

Mitch Rambali, 26, of Mississauga and Steve Ganesh, 22, of Toronto, are facing a combined 10 firearm and assault-related charges. The charges are expected to be upgraded.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Buchoon was also inadvertently struck by an uninvolved vehicle as he was trying to flee the scene of the shooting. Traffic Services is investigating that incident, and no charges have been laid at this point.

With files from John Marchesan

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

1h ago

Man charged in fatal shooting of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James...

2h ago

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

5m ago

Ontario First Nation asks for halt to Ring of Fire mining development

TORONTO — An Ontario First Nation that has worked toward road access to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire on its traditional territory is now asking the courts to prevent the provincial and federal governments...

52m ago

Top Stories

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

1h ago

Man charged in fatal shooting of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James...

2h ago

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

5m ago

Ontario First Nation asks for halt to Ring of Fire mining development

TORONTO — An Ontario First Nation that has worked toward road access to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire on its traditional territory is now asking the courts to prevent the provincial and federal governments...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Hamilton police make arrest in fatal shooting of bystander Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man linked to the fatal shooting of Harsimrat Randhawa, who was caught in the crossfire at the time of the incident.

3h ago

2:03
Two separate afternoon shooting in Toronto, police hunt for suspects

It was a violent afternoon on Toronto streets with two separate shootings in broad daylight. Melissa Nakhavoly with the police search for suspects.

14h ago

1:57
Ford says Canada should tighten import rules amid tariff war

Premier Doug Ford says Canada should consider tightening its quotas for key imports like steel, to support local industries amid the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

19h ago

2:37
Experts warn Ontario to prepare for invasive spotted lanternfly

An invasive insect known for damaging grapevines and trees is inching closer to Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports from a Hamilton workshop where experts are urging the public to help stop the spotted lanternfly before it spreads.

19h ago

2:09
Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza

Dozens killed in Gaza while desperately seeking aid, as Israelis rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s possible plans to reoccupy the enclave. Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

More Videos