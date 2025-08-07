Ontario seeks study for new pipelines, rail lines between that province and Alberta

Canadian oil and gas stocks climbed Monday as the country's energy sector absorbed the news of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from wells near Calgary on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2025 11:25 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 11:55 am.

Ontario is taking a step toward planning new pipelines to bring Alberta oil and gas to the province for refining, issuing a request for proposals today for a feasibility study.

It follows a memorandum of understanding last month between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan to build new pipelines as well as rail lines to take Ontario critical minerals to ports in Western Canada, and other infrastructure that they say will help Canada achieve greater energy security.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canada can no longer rely on energy infrastructure outside its borders and new pipelines and rail lines are needed both to ensure stability in Canadians’ access to energy and create jobs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says an Alberta-Ontario energy corridor would help Alberta’s oil and gas get to markets across the country and around the world.

The feasibility study is also set to explore a new port outlet on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes, and look at the possibility of a new or expanded refinery along the pipeline route.

As well, Ontario wants the study to consider the benefits of establishing an emergency stockpile of petroleum.

Top Stories

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

27m ago

Man charged in fatal shooting of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James...

26m ago

CBSA seizes nearly $25M of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge, 1 charged

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a major drug bust at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, where officers intercepted nearly 200 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck arriving...

1h ago

'Chaos and disorder:' Toronto community services face 'absolute fallout' of consumption site closures

A great shift is underway in Toronto, months after the closures of several supervised consumption sites, as their users seek alternatives and drop-in centres see an alarming jump in overdoses.   Some...

27m ago

