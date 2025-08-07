Peel police seek suspect in multiple sexual assault incidents on Mississauga trail

Peel Regional Police believe the same suspect was responsible for multiple sexual assaults that took place on a trail in Mississauga and they’re seeking the public’s help identifying him.

Investigators say between May and August 2025 the suspect approached numerous victims in the area of Lake Wabukayne Trail.

“Victims using the trail in the area of the tunnel bridge near Glen Erin Drive north of Windwood Drive, were approached by an unknown suspect who grabbed them without provocation,” a police release states.

“The victims did not require medical attention.”

He’s described as having light brown or black skin with a thin build and wearing a neutral-coloured hooded sweatshirt and basketball style shorts.

“Peel Regional Police encourage pedestrians to always be aware of their surroundings, limit use of headphones, and if possible travel with a companion.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Police.