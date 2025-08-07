Poilievre says of B.C. Premier Eby that ‘one man can’t block’ pipeline proposal

CALGARY — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canadians, including British Columbians, want a new oil pipeline and Premier David Eby can’t be allowed as one man to block the project.

Poilievre says the country can’t wait for complete agreement on the idea, calling it a “basic fact” that a new pipeline is needed.

Eby has repeatedly said there’s no point discussing or supporting a pipeline that is being pushed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and others, until there is a proponent for such a project.

Poilievre, speaking in Calgary, says that’s a “chicken and egg problem,” because the reason there’s no proponent is there has been inadequate government support.

Eby could not immediately be reached for comment, but deputy premier Niki Sharma says in a statement that there is still no prospective buyer for the existing TMX pipeline, which is owned by Canadian taxpayers.

She says provinces across Canada have shovel-ready projects with proponents and funding already in place, “real projects that we can all support.”

“In B.C., we have major projects that will grow our economy, support trade between provinces and help protect workers and businesses from the harmful tariffs imposed by the Trump administration,” Sharma said in the statement Thursday.

Poilievre said he had nothing against Eby but “one man can’t block a project.”

“British Columbians want a pipeline, Albertans want a pipeline, Canadians want a pipeline. We can’t wait till everybody’s onside,” he said.

“There are some people out there who don’t think Elvis is dead. We can’t get everybody to agree on any basic fact, even the basic fact that we need a pipeline. So, you’re going to need national leadership,” he said.

Poilievre was speaking at a news conference to announce that the Opposition Conservatives will introduce a bill in Parliament called the Canadian Sovereignty Act, which would repeal “Liberal growth-blocking laws.”

Poilievre, who lost his Ottawa riding in the general election, is seeking to return to Parliament via a byelection in the rural Alberta seat of Battle River-Crowfoot.

Advance polls in the Aug. 18 byelection open on Friday.

