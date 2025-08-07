Toronto film festival’s TV lineup adds Jude Law, Ethan Hawke, Toni Collette shows

Jude Law poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2025 10:57 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 11:48 am.

TORONTO — Big-screen heavyweights are all over the small-screen lineup at the Toronto International Film Festival, which will preview new shows from Jude Law, Jason Bateman, Toni Collette, Ethan Hawke and Mae Martin.

Festival organizers say its Primetime slate will open with Hulu’s “The Lowdown” from “Reservation Dogs” co-creator, writer and director Sterlin Harjo. It stars Hawke as a Tulsa citizen journalist obsessed with exposing corruption.

Meanwhile, Netflix hits the fest with two limited series: “Black Rabbit,” starring Law and Bateman as brothers who run a Manhattan restaurant and VIP lounge; and the Canadian drama “Wayward,” about a school for troubled teens starring Martin and Collette, Ryan Scott and Sarah Gadon.

The lineup hints at the star wattage bound TIFF’s 50th edition Sept. 4 to 14, since organizers say all Primetime screenings will include an extended Q+A with creators and cast.

TIFF also announced 48 films in its Short Cuts program, and introduced a new award for best animated short, joining the fest’s two prizes for international and Canadian shorts.

The 48 shorts include the world premieres of “Dust to Dreams” directed by actor Idris Elba and starring singer Seal; and “The Contestant,” starring David Hasselhoff, from duo Patrick Xavier Bresnan and Ivete Lucas.

North American premieres include Joecar Hanna’s “Talk Me,” executive produced by Spike Lee, and “The Non-Actor” starring Maya Hawke and Victoria Pedretti.

The 20 Canadian titles include “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” from Oscar-nominated animators Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski and the satire “Bots” from “Scarborough” directors Rich Williamson and Shasha Nakhai.

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall of the TIFF ‘22 feature “When Morning Comes” joins the shorts lineup with “Demons” while Chelsea McMullan of the TIFF ‘23 ballet doc “Swan Song” returns with “Healer.”

