Toronto police launch new *877 non-emergency phone number

A mobile phone is shown dialling 911. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 7, 2025 10:47 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 11:40 am.

Toronto police have launched a new three-digit number in an effort to divert non-emergency calls away from 911.

Individuals can now dial *877 – or *TPS – from their mobile device to report crimes that are no longer an emergency, such as a break-in when you’re not home, dangerous driving, or behaviours that are not an immediate threat. People must dial the asterisk symbol (*) before the number.

The feature is currently supported by all major wireless carriers, including Rogers, Bell, Telus, and their respective subsidiary companies.

However, *877 is not accessible by traditional phone infrastructure or from landlines. Toronto police say those people should continue to use 416-808-2222 for non-emergency calls.

The introduction of the new service is in response to recommendations made by Toronto’s auditor general, which found the police service did not meet the National Emergency Number Association’s standard when it comes to answering 90 per cent of 911 calls within 15 seconds. Call volumes and staffing levels were cited as the two biggest factors.

Earlier this year, Toronto police rolled out a new digital communications centre system as part of a plan to address long wait times when dialling 911.

Dubbed next-generation 911 (NG911), callers who misdial or are disconnected from 911 will receive a text message asking them to respond with a ‘1’ if it’s an emergency or ‘9’ if it’s not an emergency.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

27m ago

Man charged in fatal shooting of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James...

25m ago

CBSA seizes nearly $25M of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge, 1 charged

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a major drug bust at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, where officers intercepted nearly 200 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck arriving...

1h ago

'Chaos and disorder:' Toronto community services face 'absolute fallout' of consumption site closures

A great shift is underway in Toronto, months after the closures of several supervised consumption sites, as their users seek alternatives and drop-in centres see an alarming jump in overdoses.   Some...

27m ago

Top Stories

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

27m ago

Man charged in fatal shooting of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James...

25m ago

CBSA seizes nearly $25M of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge, 1 charged

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a major drug bust at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, where officers intercepted nearly 200 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck arriving...

1h ago

'Chaos and disorder:' Toronto community services face 'absolute fallout' of consumption site closures

A great shift is underway in Toronto, months after the closures of several supervised consumption sites, as their users seek alternatives and drop-in centres see an alarming jump in overdoses.   Some...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Two separate afternoon shooting in Toronto, police hunt for suspects

It was a violent afternoon on Toronto streets with two separate shootings in broad daylight. Melissa Nakhavoly with the police search for suspects.

12h ago

1:57
Ford says Canada should tighten import rules amid tariff war

Premier Doug Ford says Canada should consider tightening its quotas for key imports like steel, to support local industries amid the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

17h ago

2:37
Experts warn Ontario to prepare for invasive spotted lanternfly

An invasive insect known for damaging grapevines and trees is inching closer to Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports from a Hamilton workshop where experts are urging the public to help stop the spotted lanternfly before it spreads.

17h ago

2:09
Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza

Dozens killed in Gaza while desperately seeking aid, as Israelis rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s possible plans to reoccupy the enclave. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

16h ago

More Videos