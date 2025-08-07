Trump defends the US economy with charts after job reports showed warning signs

President Donald Trump holds charts as he speaks about the economy in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2025 5:38 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 5:59 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump unexpectedly summoned reporters to the Oval Office on Thursday to present them with charts that he says show the U.S. economy is solid following a jobs report last week that raised red flags and led to the Republican firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Joining Trump to talk about the economy was Stephen Moore, a senior visiting fellow in economics at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and the co-author of the 2018 book “ Trumponomics.”

Flipping through a series of charts on an easel, Moore sought to elevate Trump’s performance as president and diminish the economic track record of former President Joe Biden. Trump stood next to Moore and interjected with approvals.

The moment in the Oval Office spoke to the president’s hopes to reset the narrative of the U.S. economy. While the stock market has been solid, job growth has turned sluggish and inflationary pressures have risen in the wake of Trump imposing a vast set of new tariffs, which are taxes on imports.

Moore said he phoned Trump because he put together some data that shows he was correct to dismiss Erika McEntarfer as the head of the BLS. He noted that’s because reports from the BLS had overestimated the number of jobs created during the last two years of Biden’s term by 1.5 million.

“I think they did it purposely,” said Trump, who has yet to offer statistical evidence backing his theory. Revisions are a standard component of jobs reports and tend to be larger during periods of economic disruption.

The economy has seldom conformed to the whims of any president, often presenting pictures that are far more mixed and nuanced than what can easily be sold to voters. Through the first seven months of this year, employers have added 597,000 jobs, down roughly 44% from the gains during the same period in 2024.

The July jobs report showed that just 73,000 jobs were added last month, while the May and June totals were revised downward by 258,000.

While Biden did face downward revisions on his job numbers, the economy added 2 million jobs in 2024 and 2.6 million in 2023.

The fundamental challenge in Biden’s economy was the jolt of inflation as the annual rate of the consumer price index hit a four-decade high in June 2022. That level of inflation left many households feeling as though groceries, gasoline, housing and other essentials were unaffordable, a sentiment that helped to return Trump to the White House in the 2024 election.

There are signs of inflation heating back up under Trump because of his tariffs. On Thursday, Goldman Sachs estimated that the upcoming inflation report for July will show that consumer prices rose 3% over the past 12 months, which would be up from a 2.3% reading in April.

Trump promised that he could galvanize a boom. And when nonpartisan data has indicated something closer to a muddle, he found an advocate in Moore, whom he nominated to serve as a Federal Reserve governor during his first term. Moore withdrew his name after facing pushback in the Senate.

Moore said that through the first five months of Trump’s second term in office that “the average median household income adjusted for inflation and for the average family in America, is already up $1,174.” Moore said his numbers are based on unpublished Census Bureau data, which can make them difficult to independently verify.

“That’s an incredible number,” Trump said. “If I would have said this, nobody would have believed it.”

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl Guides of Canada pausing trips to the U.S. amid border restrictions

The Girl Guides of Canada says it is pausing trips to the United States, citing border restrictions in place that could impact some of its members. The youth organization for girls aged 5 to 17 says...

2h ago

Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m....

6h ago

AGCO moves to revoke North York nightclub's liquor licence for 'repeatedly obstructing inspections'

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it is taking action to revoke the liquor licence of a nightclub in North York after claiming that staff repeatedly blocked inspectors from entering...

3h ago

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

3h ago

Top Stories

Girl Guides of Canada pausing trips to the U.S. amid border restrictions

The Girl Guides of Canada says it is pausing trips to the United States, citing border restrictions in place that could impact some of its members. The youth organization for girls aged 5 to 17 says...

2h ago

Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m....

6h ago

AGCO moves to revoke North York nightclub's liquor licence for 'repeatedly obstructing inspections'

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it is taking action to revoke the liquor licence of a nightclub in North York after claiming that staff repeatedly blocked inspectors from entering...

3h ago

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Hamilton police make arrest in fatal shooting of bystander Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man linked to the fatal shooting of Harsimrat Randhawa, who was caught in the crossfire at the time of the incident.

8h ago

2:03
Two separate afternoon shooting in Toronto, police hunt for suspects

It was a violent afternoon on Toronto streets with two separate shootings in broad daylight. Melissa Nakhavoly with the police search for suspects.

19h ago

2:37
Experts warn Ontario to prepare for invasive spotted lanternfly

An invasive insect known for damaging grapevines and trees is inching closer to Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports from a Hamilton workshop where experts are urging the public to help stop the spotted lanternfly before it spreads.
2:09
Dozens killed seeking aid in Gaza

Dozens killed in Gaza while desperately seeking aid, as Israelis rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s possible plans to reoccupy the enclave. Afua Baah reports.

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

23h ago

More Videos