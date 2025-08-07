Two-way race emerges in Quebec byelection with Conservatives hoping for first seat

Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime speaks at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 5:09 am.

MONTREAL — A high-stakes Quebec byelection could see the Conservatives win their first seat in the provincial legislature on Monday.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime appears to be in a close two-way race with the sovereigntist Parti Québécois candidate in the Quebec riding of Arthabaska.

The governing Coalition Avenir Québec, which has held the riding since 2012, seems poised to lose its third straight byelection in less than two years.

Duhaime, a polarizing figure in Quebec politics, is hoping to enter the national assembly after his party failed to win a seat in the 2022 election.

The Parti Québécois is trying to keep up its momentum heading into the next provincial election, set for October 2026.

The riding was vacated earlier this year when the Coalition Avenir Québec incumbent resigned to run for the federal Conservatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

6h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

7h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

10h ago

Ford envisions three-level tunnel under Highway 401, feasibility study not started

THORNHILL, ONT. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford revealed more details Wednesday about his planned tunnel under Highway 401, even as a feasibility study he's commissioning has yet to get underway. Speaking...

7h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

6h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

7h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

10h ago

Ford envisions three-level tunnel under Highway 401, feasibility study not started

THORNHILL, ONT. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford revealed more details Wednesday about his planned tunnel under Highway 401, even as a feasibility study he's commissioning has yet to get underway. Speaking...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

11h ago

8:24
Carney marks 100 days since being voted in as PM

Mark Carney marks 100 days since being voted in voted in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada.  Cynthia Mulligan speaks with Amanda Alvaro, Laryssa Waler and Marion Nader about his report card.

8h ago

0:34
'El Mocambo,' Toronto's iconic music venue, gets new owner

Toronto's legendary bar and music venue 'El Mocambo' is now under new ownership.

17h ago

2:31
Eglinton Crosstown LRT testing finds 'vehicle availability' issues: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay says ongoing trial tests of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has encountered a 'vehicle availability and reliability' issue ahead of the scheduled September opening date.

18h ago

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

19h ago

More Videos