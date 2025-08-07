United Airlines tech issue that impacted more than 1,000 flights resolved, residual delays expected

FILE - A United Airlines jet begins to taxi at O'Hara International Airport in Chicago, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Jack Brook And Lisa Baumann, The Associated Press

Posted August 7, 2025 8:05 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 10:10 am.

A disruption to a system housing United Airlines’ flight information that caused more than 1,000 delays has been resolved, but delays continued into Thursday.

The impacted system, called Unimatic, houses flight information that is fed to other systems including those that calculate weight and balance and track flight times, according to United. It’s not clear what caused the problem, which was resolved late Wednesday. While residual delays were expected, United said its team was working to restore normal operations.

About 35% of all the airline’s flights were delayed and another 7% were canceled Wednesday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions. By midmorning Thursday, 5% of United flights for the day were delayed and 4% were canceled. FlightAware reported 43 cancellations at Chicago O’Hare by Thursday morning, including 42 United flights.

An alert on the Federal Aviation Administration website Wednesday said all United flights destined for Chicago were halted at their departing airports. Flights to United hubs at Denver, Newark, Houston and San Francisco airports also were affected.

The airline’s travel alert page noted that a technology disruption might impact flights to or from several U.S. airports from Thursday to Sunday including Denver, Newark, Washington, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago, San Francisco, Honolulu and Guam and some in Europe, such as London, Frankfurt and Munich.

“Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations,” an emailed statement from the Chicago-based airline said.

The system outage, as the company described it, lasted several hours, the statement said. It wasn’t related to recent concerns about airline industry cybersecurity. United said it was treating it as a controllable delay, meaning it paid customer expenses such as hotels when applicable.

In an interview, United Airlines passenger Benjamin Fuentes, who flew from Boston to Houston, told KTRK-TV that they were told that they would be waiting for a while after the plane landed.

“The first hour, people were already standing up and just walking around the cabin because there was nothing to do,” he said. “I got on Netflix.”

After about an hour, they were told that the system was down nationwide, he said. Eventually, they learned that they found a gate, but it took another 45 minutes before they got there, he said.

The FAA said in a statement Thursday that it was aware of the disruption to United operations, noting that delays may continue as the airline recovers.

“We’ve offered full support to help address their flight backlog and remain in close contact with United,” the FAA said.

United Airlines apologized on social media and said in some cases it would pay for hotel and other expenses incurred by travelers because of the delays.

“Hey there, we apologize for the travel disruption today,” the airline told a customer on the social platform X. “Our teams are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Jack Brook And Lisa Baumann, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

10h ago

Hamilton police to update Harsimrat Randhawa homicide investigation

Hamilton Police are set to provide a public update today on the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus...

2h ago

Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government's major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal...

1h ago

Heat and humidity set to return to the GTA starting Friday

The GTA had a brief respite from the extreme heat and humidity over the past few days, but the hot weather is expected to return for the weekend and continue into early next week. 680 NewsRadio weather...

1h ago

