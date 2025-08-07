Woman faces 14 charges after attempted abduction at Napanee, Ont., soccer field

Provincial police say a 31-year-old woman has been arrested on 14 criminal charges following an attempted abduction at a youth soccer game in Napanee, Ont.

Police allege the woman smashed the window of a vehicle, threatened to kill bystanders and attempted to abduct a 12-year-old attending a soccer game at Kinsman Field on Wednesday.

OPP say a parent attending the game intervened, and the child was removed from the situation before the woman fled the scene on foot.

Alysha Boudreau of Napanee, who was known to police and was located nearby and arrested, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, two counts of assault with a weapon, abduction of a person under 14, two counts of mischief and eight counts of failure to comply with a probation order.