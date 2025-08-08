2 Brampton men charged after police seize over $110K worth of heroin, meth
Posted August 8, 2025 12:17 pm.
Two Brampton men have been charged after Peel police seized over $110,000 worth of heroin and crystal meth.
Officers executed a search warrant at a residential address in Brampton and recovered a substantial quantity of suspected illicit substances.
Officers also seized a large quantity of stolen goods with an estimated value of over $54,000.
Two men were arrested at the scene and are facing multiple charges.
Parveen Gill, 40, is facing charges of disobeying a court order, possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking — Crystal Methamphetamine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking — Heroin.
Gurpreet Mangat, 26, is charged with failure to comply with a release order, possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking — Crystal Methamphetamine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking — Heroin.
Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.