2 Brampton men charged after police seize over $110K worth of heroin, meth

Two Brampton men have been charged after Peel police seized over $110,000 worth of heroin and crystal meth.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residential address in Brampton and recovered a substantial quantity of suspected illicit substances.

Officers also seized a large quantity of stolen goods with an estimated value of over $54,000.

Two men were arrested at the scene and are facing multiple charges.

Parveen Gill, 40, is facing charges of disobeying a court order, possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking — Crystal Methamphetamine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking — Heroin.

Gurpreet Mangat, 26, is charged with failure to comply with a release order, possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking — Crystal Methamphetamine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking — Heroin.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.