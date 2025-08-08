3 Sept. 11 victims’ remains are newly identified, nearly 24 years later

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, United Airlines Flight 175 collides into the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York as smoke billows from the north tower. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong, file)

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2025 1:20 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 2:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three 9/11 victims’ remains have newly been identified, officials said this week, as evolving DNA technology keeps making gradual gains in the nearly quarter-century-long effort to return the remains of the dead to their loved ones.

New York City officials announced Thursday they had identified remains of Ryan D. Fitzgerald, a 26-year-old currency trader; Barbara A. Keating, a 72-year-old retired nonprofit executive; and another woman whose name authorities kept private at her family’s request.

They were identified through now-improved DNA testing of minute remains found more than 20 years ago amid the wreckage of the World Trade Center after the al-Qaida hijacked-plane attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the city medical examiner’s office said.

“Each new identification testifies to the promise of science and sustained outreach to families despite the passage of time,” chief medical examiner Dr. Jason Graham said in a statement. “We continue this work as our way of honoring the lost.”

Keating’s son, Paul Keating, told media outlets he was amazed and impressed by the enduring endeavor.

“It’s just an amazing feat, gesture,” he told the New York Post. He said genetic material from part of his mother’s hairbrush was matched to DNA samples from relatives. A bit of his mother’s ATM card was the only other trace of her ever recovered from the debris, he said.

Barbara Keating was a passenger on Boston-to-Los Angeles-bound American Airlines Flight 11 when hijackers slammed it into the World Trade Center. She was headed home to Palm Springs, California, after spending the summer on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod.

Keating had spent her career in social services, including a time as executive director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Middlesex, near Boston. In retirement, she was involved in her Roman Catholic church in Palm Springs.

The Associated Press sent messages Friday to her family and left messages at possible numbers for Fitzgerald’s relatives.

Fitzgerald, who lived in Manhattan, was working at a financial firm at the trade center, studying for a master’s degree in business and talking about a long-term future with his girlfriend, according to obituaries published at the time.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed when the hijackers crashed jetliners into the trade center’s twin towers, the Pentagon and a field in southwest Pennsylvania on 9/11. The vast majority of the victims, more than 2,700, perished at the trade center.

The New York medical examiner’s office has steadily added to the roster of those with identified remains, most recently last year. The agency has tested and retested fragments as techniques advanced over the years and created new prospects for reading genetic code diminished by fire, sunlight, bacteria and more.

“We hope the families receiving answers from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner can take solace in the city’s tireless dedication to this mission,” New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants plan for 'day of action' as contract talks resume

As talks resume today to try to avoid a possible strike at Air Canada next week, the airline's flight attendants are planning for a "day of action" at YVR on Monday.

1h ago

Canada's 2025 wildfire season now second-worst on record, fuelled by Prairies blazes

Canada's 2025 wildfire season is now the second-worst on record. The latest figures posted by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre suggest fires have torn through 72,000 square kilometres, an...

10m ago

Carney announces 20% increase in military starting pay

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will boost entry-level pay for Canadian Armed Forces privates by 20 per cent for the regular force and 13 per cent for reservists. Other military members...

34m ago

Top Stories

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants plan for 'day of action' as contract talks resume

As talks resume today to try to avoid a possible strike at Air Canada next week, the airline's flight attendants are planning for a "day of action" at YVR on Monday.

1h ago

Canada's 2025 wildfire season now second-worst on record, fuelled by Prairies blazes

Canada's 2025 wildfire season is now the second-worst on record. The latest figures posted by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre suggest fires have torn through 72,000 square kilometres, an...

10m ago

Carney announces 20% increase in military starting pay

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will boost entry-level pay for Canadian Armed Forces privates by 20 per cent for the regular force and 13 per cent for reservists. Other military members...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Early morning shooting leaves two people injured in King West Village

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the King West Village that left a man and woman injured.

7h ago

1:37
Arrest made in shooting death of international student in Hamilton

Murder charges have been laid in the death of an international student in Hamilton who was hit by a stray bullet. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the suspect.

16h ago

2:27
Toronto Police roll out new three-digit number for non-emergency calls

Toronto Police have launched *877, a new three-digit number for non-emergency calls, aiming to ease pressure on overloaded 911 calls. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

2:49
Survey of Toronto youth shows 60% face discrimination when trying to find a job

A new report shows more than 60 per cent of young people cited employer judgement based on age, race or gender as a challenge to finding a job. City Hall wants to create 10-thousand jobs for youth by next summer.

21h ago

2:34
Thousands pack football stadium to celebrate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn was at 'Shai Rally Day' in Hamilton that celebration hometown star and NBA Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

21h ago

More Videos