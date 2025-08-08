A fiery meteor that punched through a Georgia home’s roof is older than Earth, a scientist says

Photo taken from a video showing a bright object trvelling through the sky near McDonough, GA., on June 26, 2025. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2025 4:01 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 4:45 pm.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A meteorite that punched a hole in a Georgia homeowner’s roof after blazing across the sky in a fiery streak is older than the Earth itself, according to scientists who examined fragments of the space rock.

People in several Southern states reported seeing the mysterious fireball in broad daylight on June 26 as it hurtled toward the ground faster than the speed of sound.

University of Georgia planetary geologist Scott Harris said in a press release Friday that he examined 23 grams (0.8 ounces) of meteorite fragments recovered from a piece the size of a cherry tomato that struck a man’s roof like a bullet and left a dent in the floor of the home outside Atlanta.

Examining the fragments under microscopes, Harris concluded the meteorite formed 4.56 billion years ago. That is roughly 20 million years older than the Earth.

“It belongs to a group of asteroids in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter that we now think we can tie to a breakup of a much larger asteroid about 470 million years ago,” Harris said.

Harris said University of Georgia scientists and colleagues at Arizona State University plan to submit their findings to the Nomenclature Committee of the Meteoritical Society. They propose naming the space rock the McDonough Meteorite, reflecting the name of the Georgia city where it plunged to Earth.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

1h ago

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

4h ago

'Outstanding' Mboko hailed as role model for young Canadian tennis players, girls of colour

TORONTO — After her extraordinary win at the National Bank Open in Montreal, 18-year-old tennis sensation Victoria Mboko is being celebrated as a role model for the next generation of Canadian athletes. The...

9m ago

Foreign national charged in violent Richmond Hill robbery of elderly woman, 2 suspects at large

A foreign national who police believe is part of a criminal network operating in York Region has been arrested, and two additional suspects remain at large after an elderly woman was violently robbed of...

1h ago

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

1h ago

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

4h ago

'Outstanding' Mboko hailed as role model for young Canadian tennis players, girls of colour

TORONTO — After her extraordinary win at the National Bank Open in Montreal, 18-year-old tennis sensation Victoria Mboko is being celebrated as a role model for the next generation of Canadian athletes. The...

9m ago

Foreign national charged in violent Richmond Hill robbery of elderly woman, 2 suspects at large

A foreign national who police believe is part of a criminal network operating in York Region has been arrested, and two additional suspects remain at large after an elderly woman was violently robbed of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Early morning shooting leaves two people injured in King West Village

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the King West Village that left a man and woman injured.

9h ago

1:37
Arrest made in shooting death of international student in Hamilton

Murder charges have been laid in the death of an international student in Hamilton who was hit by a stray bullet. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the suspect.

18h ago

2:58
Extreme heat coming this weekend

A scorching weekend is on the way. Natasha Ramsahai with how hot it will get, and when we can expect some relief.

18h ago

2:27
Toronto Police roll out new three-digit number for non-emergency calls

Toronto Police have launched *877, a new three-digit number for non-emergency calls, aiming to ease pressure on overloaded 911 calls. Jazan Grewal reports.

18h ago

2:49
Survey of Toronto youth shows 60% face discrimination when trying to find a job

A new report shows more than 60 per cent of young people cited employer judgement based on age, race or gender as a challenge to finding a job. City Hall wants to create 10-thousand jobs for youth by next summer.

23h ago

More Videos