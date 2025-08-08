Air Canada, flight attendants union set to resume negotiations as strike threat looms

Experts say federal politics and public opinion left Air Canada with few options other than conceding to a deal that saw pilots secure major wage gains. An Air Canada plane takes off from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 5:48 am.

MONTREAL — Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants are set to resume talks today in attempt to avoid a strike that could potentially begin in one week.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says the two sides planned to return to the bargaining table Friday after its members voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The vote, which wrapped up on Tuesday, means flight attendants can potentially walk off the job as soon as Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m. with at least 72 hours’ notice provided.

The airline says it is not yet considering flight cancellations or postponements as it is focused on reaching a deal before then, while cautioning that a strike mandate vote is “a normal step in the negotiation process.”

CUPE says it is also optimistic it can avoid a work stoppage, but it first wants to see how Air Canada responds to its proposals for higher wages and the elimination of unpaid labour.

The two sides have been in contract talks since the start of the year, with the strike mandate vote coming after the airline and union concluded a conciliation process without reaching a deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

