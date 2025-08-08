Baklava pastries containing pistachios recalled due to salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2025 9:20 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 9:48 am.

TORONTO — Baklava pastries containing pistachios are being recalled over salmonella concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall notice for some Andalos brand pastries distributed in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and sold online.

Most of the recalled products were sold at a bakery in Montreal and served to customers between June 25 and July 26.

Pistachios have been the subject of several related recalls over the last two weeks, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the latest alert was triggered by its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said 52 people got sick and nine landed in hospital after eating contaminated pistachios and baked goods containing the nut.

The health agency told The Canadian Press Wednesday that it expects more salmonella cases linked to this outbreak to be reported in the coming months.

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterial illness that may cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

