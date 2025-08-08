Bat found in Brantford-Brant tests positive for rabies

A bat found in Brantford-Brant tested positive for the rabies virus, Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) confirmed on Friday.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jason Malenfant, said there was no confirmed human contact, but reminded the public to remain cautious.

“While the risk of rabies remains low in our region, this incident is a reminder of the importance of caution around wild animals,” he said in a press release.

“The presence of a rabies-positive bat in our community serves as an important reminder to avoid contact with or handling wild animals. Rabies is fatal if untreated, but preventable with prompt medical attention. Anyone who may have had contact with a bat or other wild animal should seek medical care immediately and notify public health.”

GEHP also reminded residents to avoid touching or feeding wild animals including foxes, raccoons, skunks and bats and to report any animal bites or scratches to the health unit.

“Even tiny bites or scratches, which can be difficult to see, can transmit the virus,” they said in the release.

They also advised the public to stay away from animals that are injured, sick or behaving strangely.

“Symptoms of rabies in animals include excited or very lethargic behaviour, attacking objects or other animals, frothing at the mouth and biting,” they explained.

They added that if a bat is found inside a home, do not attempt to remove it yourself. Call 3-1-1 instead.

Rabies is spread only when introduced via a bite wound, open cut or when it comes in contact with mucous membranes such as the mouth or eyes.

It can be prevented by receiving rabies shots after exposure and only before symptoms begin, at which point it is considered contagious.