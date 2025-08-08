Bat found in Brantford-Brant tests positive for rabies

Kevin Baker, a rabies biologist from the National Rabies Management Program of USDA, APHIS, Wildlife Services of Tennessee and Kentucky, draws a dose of the rabies vaccine into a syringe in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo by Rebecca S. Gratz for The Washington Post via Getty Images) 2023 The Washington Post

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 8, 2025 1:50 pm.

A bat found in Brantford-Brant tested positive for the rabies virus, Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) confirmed on Friday.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jason Malenfant, said there was no confirmed human contact, but reminded the public to remain cautious.

“While the risk of rabies remains low in our region, this incident is a reminder of the importance of caution around wild animals,” he said in a press release.

“The presence of a rabies-positive bat in our community serves as an important reminder to avoid contact with or handling wild animals. Rabies is fatal if untreated, but preventable with prompt medical attention. Anyone who may have had contact with a bat or other wild animal should seek medical care immediately and notify public health.”

GEHP also reminded residents to avoid touching or feeding wild animals including foxes, raccoons, skunks and bats and to report any animal bites or scratches to the health unit.

“Even tiny bites or scratches, which can be difficult to see, can transmit the virus,” they said in the release.

They also advised the public to stay away from animals that are injured, sick or behaving strangely.

“Symptoms of rabies in animals include excited or very lethargic behaviour, attacking objects or other animals, frothing at the mouth and biting,” they explained.

They added that if a bat is found inside a home, do not attempt to remove it yourself. Call 3-1-1 instead.

Rabies is spread only when introduced via a bite wound, open cut or when it comes in contact with mucous membranes such as the mouth or eyes.

It can be prevented by receiving rabies shots after exposure and only before symptoms begin, at which point it is considered contagious.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants plan for 'day of action' as contract talks resume

As talks resume today to try to avoid a possible strike at Air Canada next week, the airline's flight attendants are planning for a "day of action" at YVR on Monday.

1h ago

Canada's 2025 wildfire season now second-worst on record, fuelled by Prairies blazes

Canada's 2025 wildfire season is now the second-worst on record. The latest figures posted by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre suggest fires have torn through 72,000 square kilometres, an...

11m ago

Carney announces 20% increase in military starting pay

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will boost entry-level pay for Canadian Armed Forces privates by 20 per cent for the regular force and 13 per cent for reservists. Other military members...

34m ago

Top Stories

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants plan for 'day of action' as contract talks resume

As talks resume today to try to avoid a possible strike at Air Canada next week, the airline's flight attendants are planning for a "day of action" at YVR on Monday.

1h ago

Canada's 2025 wildfire season now second-worst on record, fuelled by Prairies blazes

Canada's 2025 wildfire season is now the second-worst on record. The latest figures posted by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre suggest fires have torn through 72,000 square kilometres, an...

11m ago

Carney announces 20% increase in military starting pay

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will boost entry-level pay for Canadian Armed Forces privates by 20 per cent for the regular force and 13 per cent for reservists. Other military members...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Early morning shooting leaves two people injured in King West Village

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the King West Village that left a man and woman injured.

7h ago

1:37
Arrest made in shooting death of international student in Hamilton

Murder charges have been laid in the death of an international student in Hamilton who was hit by a stray bullet. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the suspect.

16h ago

2:27
Toronto Police roll out new three-digit number for non-emergency calls

Toronto Police have launched *877, a new three-digit number for non-emergency calls, aiming to ease pressure on overloaded 911 calls. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

2:49
Survey of Toronto youth shows 60% face discrimination when trying to find a job

A new report shows more than 60 per cent of young people cited employer judgement based on age, race or gender as a challenge to finding a job. City Hall wants to create 10-thousand jobs for youth by next summer.

21h ago

2:34
Thousands pack football stadium to celebrate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn was at 'Shai Rally Day' in Hamilton that celebration hometown star and NBA Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

21h ago

More Videos