CBSA seizes $2M worth of cocaine from GTA traveller hidden in cheese cans
Posted August 8, 2025 12:21 pm.
A traveller arriving from Jamaica was arrested this week after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) uncovered a bold smuggling attempt involving processed cheese cans.
According to officials, approximately 18 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $2 million, were discovered concealed inside the cans during a routine inspection.
The CBSA shared images of the tampered packaging on social media.
Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.
This week, the CBSA announced a separate arrest that was made by border patrol officers at the Blue Water Bridge in July. The CBSA said seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered in a vehicle’s trailer. The total weight of the narcotics was 197 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.
A man from Caledon, Ont., was arrested at the scene.