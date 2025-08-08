A traveller arriving from Jamaica was arrested this week after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) uncovered a bold smuggling attempt involving processed cheese cans.

According to officials, approximately 18 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $2 million, were discovered concealed inside the cans during a routine inspection.

The CBSA shared images of the tampered packaging on social media.

#CBSA officers in the #GTA arrested a traveller arriving from Jamaica who attempted to smuggle approx. 18 kg of cocaine, worth over $2 million, in processed cheese cans. The evidence was seized and turned over to @RCMPONT along with the traveller. pic.twitter.com/naHra68mXA — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) August 8, 2025

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This week, the CBSA announced a separate arrest that was made by border patrol officers at the Blue Water Bridge in July. The CBSA said seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered in a vehicle’s trailer. The total weight of the narcotics was 197 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.

A man from Caledon, Ont., was arrested at the scene.