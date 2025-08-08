Emily Clark sets PWHL record for highest single-season salary with new contract: AP sources

Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Frost during the first period of Game 3 of the PWHL hockey finals Saturday, May 24, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn.

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2025 1:39 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 1:42 pm.

Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark set a PWHL record in becoming the league’s highest-paid player based on single-season salary in signing a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

The team announced the signing that secures her through the 2027-28 season, but not the value of the contract. Two people with knowledge of the league’s payroll structure confirmed to The Associated Press that Clark’s six-figure salary next season broke the record in restructuring the third and final year of her existing contract.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league and the PWHL Player’s Association doesn’t make salaries public. 

While the PWHL’s collective bargaining agreement features a minimum salary of $35,000, there is no maximum under what will be the league’s $1.3 million salary cap this season. The only requirement is that at least six players per team make at least $80,000 per season.

For context, one of the people said Clark will be among nine players making $100,000 or more with the PWHL expanding from six to eight teams next season.

Clark declined to reveal the value of her contract by saying she’d prefer placing the focus on the growth of the women’s game rather than herself.

It’s part of Clark’s modest background, growing up in Saskatoon, Sask., and reflects her style of play in being one of the game’s top two-way centers.

“I’m really proud to play the way that I do, but it might not be always the most attractive role, or the stat lines don’t always show maybe some of the intangibles that I do,” Clark said, before crediting Charge general manager Mike Hirshfeld. “But for Mike and the organization to see that complete game that I try to bring every night and value it, I think it’s a testament to our organization.”

Clark is a two-time Olympian and was one of the first three players signed by the Charge entering the league’s inaugural season in 2024. She’s relied upon to kill penalties, face opposing team’s top offensive lines, and contribute on offence.

Clark’s do-it-all ability was on full display during Ottawa’s playoff run in which the Charge went 3-1 to eliminate Montreal in the semifinals before losing in four games to defending champion Minnesota in the Walter Cup Finals. Clark led Ottawa in playoff scoring with three goals and five points, while also playing a key defensive role in which all eight of the Charge’s playoff games were decided by one goal.

In the regular season, Clark finished second on the Charge with nine goals and 19 points while leading the team forwards in averaging 19:22 of ice time per outing.

“We know what she brings. She’s really the heart and soul of our organization,” Hirshfeld said. “Our organization is an offence by committee type of approach, and so she fits in the toughness, the competitiveness, the defensive side of it. She fits exactly what we’re trying to do as an organization.”

The contract is humbling for Clark, who recalled being in a room with her Team Canada teammates at the 2019 world championships in Finland when they were informed of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folding.

“I’m in a room with all the women that built that league and feeling the emotion for them.

“But then also that realization of what does this mean for me?” Clark said, noting she was counting on competing in the CWHL fresh off winning a Frozen Four title during her senior season at Wisconsin.

“No, I couldn’t have imagined to be in this position,” Clark said, reflecting back. “I’m very grateful.”

