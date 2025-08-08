Foreign national charged in violent Richmond Hill robbery of elderly woman, 2 suspects at large

A foreign national who police believe is part of a criminal network operating in York Region has been arrested, and two additional suspects remain at large after an elderly woman was violently robbed of her jewellery in Richmond Hill last month.

York Regional Police released video footage of the incident, which took place on Friday, July 15, at around 11:15 a.m. at a parking lot in the Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue area.

The video shows a white 2024 Nissan Rogue moving and the 78-year-old woman falling beside it.

What took place leading up to her fall is obscured by a pillar, but a York police spokesperson told CityNews the woman’s necklace was snatched and she was briefly dragged by the moving vehicle, causing her to fall violently.

A Good Samaritan can then be seen coming to her aid as the vehicle flees.

Following an investigation, police determined that the person driving the vehicle was 35-year-old Radu Oracel.

He’s facing charges of robbery and dangerous operation.

A male and female were also in the vehicle at the time, but have not yet been identified.

Investigators say the vehicle was a rental and has since been returned.

“Investigators believe Oracel is part of a criminal network of foreign nationals operating in York Region with the primary intention of committing crimes,” a police release states.

“There is a concern that other victims have yet to come forward; therefore, Oracel’s image is being released to the public.”

Radu Oracel

Meanwhile, York police are reminding citizens to remain vigilant by heeding the following advice.

• Be wary of strangers approaching you in public to engage in conversation

• Be cautious of people being overly friendly or asking for directions while closing the distance on your personal space

• Keep your valuables in a safe and secure place that would be difficult for someone to access

• If you witness any suspicious people or activity, or are a victim, contact police immediately