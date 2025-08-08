Foreign national charged in violent Richmond Hill robbery of elderly woman, 2 suspects at large

Screengrab of suspects in a violent robbery. York Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 8, 2025 4:00 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 4:27 pm.

A foreign national who police believe is part of a criminal network operating in York Region has been arrested, and two additional suspects remain at large after an elderly woman was violently robbed of her jewellery in Richmond Hill last month.

York Regional Police released video footage of the incident, which took place on Friday, July 15, at around 11:15 a.m. at a parking lot in the Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue area.

The video shows a white 2024 Nissan Rogue moving and the 78-year-old woman falling beside it.

What took place leading up to her fall is obscured by a pillar, but a York police spokesperson told CityNews the woman’s necklace was snatched and she was briefly dragged by the moving vehicle, causing her to fall violently.

A Good Samaritan can then be seen coming to her aid as the vehicle flees.

Following an investigation, police determined that the person driving the vehicle was 35-year-old Radu Oracel.

He’s facing charges of robbery and dangerous operation.

A male and female were also in the vehicle at the time, but have not yet been identified.

Investigators say the vehicle was a rental and has since been returned.

“Investigators believe Oracel is part of a criminal network of foreign nationals operating in York Region with the primary intention of committing crimes,” a police release states.

“There is a concern that other victims have yet to come forward; therefore, Oracel’s image is being released to the public.”

Radu Oracel

Meanwhile, York police are reminding citizens to remain vigilant by heeding the following advice.

• Be wary of strangers approaching you in public to engage in conversation
• Be cautious of people being overly friendly or asking for directions while closing the distance on your personal space
• Keep your valuables in a safe and secure place that would be difficult for someone to access
• If you witness any suspicious people or activity, or are a victim, contact police immediately

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

1h ago

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

3h ago

'Outstanding' Mboko hailed as role model for young Canadian tennis players, girls of colour

TORONTO — After her extraordinary win at the National Bank Open in Montreal, 18-year-old tennis sensation Victoria Mboko is being celebrated as a role model for the next generation of Canadian athletes. The...

6m ago

Beach at Christie Lake in Hamilton closed due to blue-green algae

The beach and swimming area at Christie Lake Conservation Area has been closed to swimmers and animals, the Hamilton Conservation Authority said in a news release on Friday. Water samples taken from...

46m ago

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

1h ago

2 victims in King West Village shooting exchanged words with bike-riding suspect before he returned and opened fire: police

A man and a woman remain in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a confrontation with a male riding a bike in Toronto’s King West Village early Friday, Duty...

3h ago

'Outstanding' Mboko hailed as role model for young Canadian tennis players, girls of colour

TORONTO — After her extraordinary win at the National Bank Open in Montreal, 18-year-old tennis sensation Victoria Mboko is being celebrated as a role model for the next generation of Canadian athletes. The...

6m ago

Beach at Christie Lake in Hamilton closed due to blue-green algae

The beach and swimming area at Christie Lake Conservation Area has been closed to swimmers and animals, the Hamilton Conservation Authority said in a news release on Friday. Water samples taken from...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Early morning shooting leaves two people injured in King West Village

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the King West Village that left a man and woman injured.

9h ago

1:37
Arrest made in shooting death of international student in Hamilton

Murder charges have been laid in the death of an international student in Hamilton who was hit by a stray bullet. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the suspect.

18h ago

2:58
Extreme heat coming this weekend

A scorching weekend is on the way. Natasha Ramsahai with how hot it will get, and when we can expect some relief.

18h ago

2:27
Toronto Police roll out new three-digit number for non-emergency calls

Toronto Police have launched *877, a new three-digit number for non-emergency calls, aiming to ease pressure on overloaded 911 calls. Jazan Grewal reports.

18h ago

2:49
Survey of Toronto youth shows 60% face discrimination when trying to find a job

A new report shows more than 60 per cent of young people cited employer judgement based on age, race or gender as a challenge to finding a job. City Hall wants to create 10-thousand jobs for youth by next summer.

23h ago

More Videos