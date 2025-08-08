Hegseth reposts video on social media featuring pastors saying women shouldn’t be allowed to vote

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to give a television interview outside the White House Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Konstantin Toropin, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2025 6:22 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 7:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who oversees the nation’s military reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote.

The extraordinary repost on X from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, made Thursday night, illustrates his deep and personal connection to a Christian nationalist pastor with extreme views on the role of religion and women.

In the post, Hegseth commented on an almost seven-minute-long report by CNN examining Doug Wilson, cofounder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, or CREC. The report featured a pastor from Wilson’s church advocating the repeal of women’s right to vote from the Constitution, and another pastor saying that in his ideal world, people would vote as households. It also featured a female congregant saying that she submits to her husband.

“All of Christ for All of Life,” Hegseth wrote in his post that accompanied the video.

Hegseth’s post received more than 12,000 likes and 2,000 shares on X. Some users agreed with the pastors in the video, while others expressed alarm at the defense secretary promoting Christian nationalist ideas.

Doug Pagitt, pastor and executive director of the progressive evangelical organization Vote Common Good, said the ideas in the video are views that “small fringes of Christians keep” and said it was “very disturbing” that Hegseth would amplify them.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell told The Associated Press on Friday that Hegseth is “a proud member of a church” that is affiliated with CREC and he “very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

In May, Hegseth invited his personal pastor, Brooks Potteiger, to the Pentagon to lead the first of several Christian prayer services that Hegseth has held inside the government building during working hours. Defense Department employees and service members said they received invitations to the event in their government emails.

“I’d like to see the nation be a Christian nation, and I’d like to see the world be a Christian world,” Wilson said in the CNN report.

___

AP journalists Mike Pesoli in Washington and Ali Swenson in New York contributed to this report.

Konstantin Toropin, The Associated Press

