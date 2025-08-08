PM Carney says Israel taking over Gaza City will hurt both Palestinians and hostages

Smoke rises from Gaza City as seen seen from a Jordanian Air Force C-130 plane during an airdrop of humanitarian aid for Palestinians, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2025 2:25 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 2:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Israel’s announced plan to take over part of the Gaza Strip will further a humanitarian crisis for Palestinians and hostages.

Israel’s cabinet has approved a plan today to take control of Gaza City, with the country’s foreign ministry saying it does not want to take over the Palestinian territory but instead rout Hamas.

The United Nations has called the move a dangerous escalation, as it would likely require a large ground invasion and displacing tens of thousands of civilians.

The cabinet decision today comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would take complete control of the Palestinian territory.

Carney says taking over Gaza City is “wrong” and he reiterated Canada’s stance that there must be a ceasefire in Gaza, and Hamas cannot have a role in governing the area.

Germany today said it would not authorize exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza, which is similar to a policy Canada has had since last year.


