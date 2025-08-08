Second arrest made in shooting homicide of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Murder charges have been laid in the death of an international student in Hamilton who was hit by a stray bullet. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the suspect.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 8, 2025 7:32 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 7:49 am.

Hamilton police announced a second arrest in the shooting death of Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student who was killed in April while standing near a bus stop in broad daylight.

Authorities confirmed that 26-year-old Obiesea Okafor was arrested in North York on Thursday, Aug. 7, and charged with three counts of attempted murder. He was transported back to Hamilton and remains in custody.

This arrest follows the earlier apprehension of 32-year-old Jerdaine Foster, who was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Randhawa, described by friends and family as a bright and compassionate student, was struck by the gunfire as an innocent bystander.

Related:

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, and involved a black Mercedes SUV and a white Hyundai Elantra. According to investigators, the passenger of the SUV fired multiple shots at the occupants of the sedan. In the days following the incident, Hamilton police recovered both vehicles. 

Authorities revealed yesterday that as many as seven people were involved in the shooting. Foster is believed to have been in the Mercedes at the time.

Police say the investigation remains active and that detectives are pursuing all leads. Authorities have not ruled out further arrests.

“If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Alex Buck by calling 905-546-4123,” Hamilton police said.

