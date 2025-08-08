StatCan to publish July jobs figures, giving first look at the economy in Q3

A "Now Hiring," sign is displayed on a business in Montreal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Statistics Canada is set to release employment figures for July this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 5:41 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to publish new jobs data for July this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expect the economy added 13,500 jobs last month but that the unemployment rate ticked back up to seven per cent.

June’s jobs report showed an unexpected gain of 83,000 positions.

So far, tariff-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing have largely shed jobs while employers in some other industries continue to expand their payrolls.

The new employment figures will mark the first major data release for July, which BMO Capital Markets says will give forecasters insight into whether hints of economic momentum in June held up to start the third quarter.

The Bank of Canada will be watching the jobs figures carefully after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75 per cent last week for a third consecutive decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

