Summer’s best meteor shower peaks soon. But the moon will interfere with viewing the Perseids

In this long-exposure photo, a meteor streaks across the sky, seen above palm trees, in Bal Harbour, Fla., early Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, during the Perseid meteor shower. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2025 9:21 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 10:14 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Summer’s most dazzling meteor shower, the Perseids, peaks soon.

This year, a bright moon will dampen viewing at the time of peak early Wednesday morning, so some experts recommend waiting a week or so to glimpse shooting stars against a darker sky.

The Perseids “are an incredible meteor shower,” said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Under dark skies with no moon, the Perseids can produce between 60 to 100 meteors per hour, he said. Since the moon will be around 84% full during the peak, skywatchers might expect between 10 to 20 meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society.

“This year I’m actually recommending that people go out a little bit later” — a week or so past the peak when the moon will not be as bright, LaCoursiere said.

Viewing of the Perseids lasts until August 23.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids.

The source of the Perseids is debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the various meteor showers that flash across annually, just a spot away from city lights.

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early predawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest are optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Orionids, peaks in late October.

Top Stories

Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect in connection with Markham shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Markham earlier this year. Officers were called to the area of...

2h ago

Police arrest 3rd male youth in fatal east-end stabbing of teen boy

Toronto police say a third male youth has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy last month in the city's east end. Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, was stabbed and later died...

3h ago

2 Brampton men charged after police seize over $110K worth of heroin, meth

Two Brampton men have been charged after Peel police seized over $110,000 worth of heroin and crystal meth. Officers executed a search warrant at a residential address in Brampton and recovered a substantial...

41m ago

You've got mail? Canada Post issues 'clarification' about mailbox flags

Canada Post has directed its carriers to stop raising the flag on mailboxes to indicate they've delivered mail. The postal service says it's clarifying its existing policy and not instituting a new...

9m ago

