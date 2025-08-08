Police arrest 3rd male youth in fatal east-end stabbing of teen boy

Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing at a McDonalds near Woodbine Park on July 5, 2025. TPS/HO.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 8, 2025 9:25 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 9:44 am.

Toronto police say a third male youth has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy last month in the city’s east end.

Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, was stabbed and later died in hospital on the evening of July 5 in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, near Woodbine Park, where a weekend-long cultural festival was being held.

“He had his whole life ahead of him,” read a GoFundMe page launched to support his grieving family, which has since raised over $25,000.

Two 16-year-old males, who cannot be identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned themselves in during the days following the stabbing.

On Friday, police announced that a third male youth, aged 16, of Toronto, turned himself in. All three accused are facing a charge of first-degree murder in the 14-year-old boy’s death.

The third teen was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Sarr’s death marked Toronto’s 19th homicide of the year.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

