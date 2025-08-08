Toronto man denouncing charges laid against him nearly a year after violent arrest in Laval

Nearly a year after Toronto resident Gulaid Omar was seen on video being violently arrested north of Montreal, he says the Laval police department recently informed him of charges being laid against him.

“It’s just unfortunate to see me getting a charge 11 months later,” said Omar. “I’m 31, I’ve never been convicted in my life. Nothing. I work an office job with the government here in Ontario and just to see this kind of threw me off guard.”

The charges including resisting arrest and assaulting two officers.

On Sept. 1 last year, Omar was in the Montreal area for the first time, celebrating a career milestone with friends and family. On a night out, things took a turn.

As he waited outside his parked rental car near a lounge, he says he was unexpectedly approached by police.

“Initially, they were trying to say that they pulled me over, but I was walking,” he said. “I was walking away and they pulled up and yelled, ‘Get back into the car’ and I’m saying, ‘You’re telling me to go back into my car. I just walked, you guys didn’t pull me over.'”

Omar describes being yelled at and grabbed. He says when he asked why he was being detained, he received no response.

CityNews first brought you Omar’s story days after 2024 incident. At the time, Laval police told CityNews in a statement that officers intercepted the Toronto man to check his ability to operate a vehicle and that he refused to cooperate.

“I kept a fair distance to say, ‘Don’t touch me, I know my rights.’ And he just grabbed me from there.”

Omar says he was punched, choked, tased, and pepper-sprayed and says police put their knees on his neck.

“I couldn’t breathe,” he said.

Screen capture of Laval police pinning Gulaid Mahdi Omar to the ground. (Courtesy: Red Coalition)

The videos begin with Omar already on the ground and there isn’t footage of what happened before this.

“We don’t know because they have control of the story because there’s no body cameras,” he said. “Imagine there was no cameras and my friends didn’t film it that day.”

Laval police says that they deposed their charges against Omar on Sept. 10, 2024 to the City of Laval.

Omar says he was issued tickets at the time of the incident but was not arrested. He said he only received a summons sheet of the charges this past July, dated June 26.

Meanwhile, the City of Laval says the Bureau of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions does not wish to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Omar claims the charges are late in retaliation. Now he’s due to return to Laval later this month for fingerprinting and a court appearance.

“It’s more reactive than anything, that they’re doing this based on us moving forward with the lawsuit,” he said. “We were waiting the whole time to see if they would come with any sort of [resolutions], some apology and nothing came.”

Omar says he launched a civil suit in hopes of making changes to ensure officers wear body cameras.

“We need policy change,” he said. “If I can be that punching bag for visible minorities to take a beating of a lifetime — I survived — as a big, 6’4 Black man and I survived, I literally thought I was going to die.”

Even almost a year later, Omar describes the impacts the incident had on his life — affecting him on a personal level but also his career. He says his mental health has been on the decline since then.

“Still today, I’ll see a police, I don’t feel safe,” he said. “Even though this never happened to me in my life in Toronto, but now I still have heavy anxiety, panic attacks — I’m sleeping, gasping for air. It’s unfortunate.”

