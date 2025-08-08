A man and a woman are in hospital after the pair were shot in Toronto’s King West Village overnight.

Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS were called to the King Street West and Sudbury Street area just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.

They confirmed that a man and a woman were both injured and transported to a hospital.

Toronto police said the two victims are in their 30s, and the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.