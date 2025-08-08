Wildfire smoke prompts air quality warnings in Manitoba, Saskatchewan

Much of Manitoba and Saskatchewan remain under air quality warnings.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke continues to contribute to the very poor air quality in the region and could lead to reduced visibility in the coming days.

The agency says the northwestern Manitoba city of Flin Flon is expected to see an air quality index of over 10 throughout Friday and Saturday.

Environment Canada also says Manitoba’s two largest cities, Brandon and Winnipeg, are forecast to see “high risk” conditions throughout Friday.

Several Saskatchewan communities are similarly affected by air quality warnings, including the northwestern city of Buffalo Narrows, which is expected to see “very high risk” conditions.

Environment Canada is advising people to limit the time they spend outdoors and consider postponing outdoor sports and activities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.

The Canadian Press