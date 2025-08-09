10th most wanted man in Canada arrested at Montreal airport: police

Photo of Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron. SPS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2025 7:35 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 8:12 pm.

MONTREAL — A man who’s been on the list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives for murder and drug trafficking charges dating back to 2022 has been arrested after police say he returned to Canada.

Quebec provincial police say officers from the Sûreté du Québec Airport Unit, the Mascouche Major Crime Investigation Division and the Canada Border Services Agency arrested Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport on Saturday.

They say Ouellet-Gendron, who was first wanted on several Canada-wide warrants by police in Saskatoon, was arrested as he was returning to the country.

A Saskatoon Police Service news release from May 2022 says Ouellet-Gendron was first sought by police after being identified as a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the 700 Block of Melrose Avenue.

He was added to the Bolo Program — a list identifying the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada — in May 2023, taking the 10th spot.

Quebec police say Ouellet-Gendron is expected to appear in a Montreal courthouse Sunday.

