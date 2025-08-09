Astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX after 5 months at the International Space Station

In this image provided by NASA, SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts, parachutes into the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2025 11:38 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 4:00 pm.

Four astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after hustling to the International Space Station five months ago to relieve the stuck test pilots of Boeing’s Starliner.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Pacific off the Southern California coast a day after departing the orbiting lab.

“Welcome home,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed.

Splashing down were NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi and Russia’s Kirill Peskov. They launched in March as replacements for the two NASA astronauts assigned to Starliner’s botched demo.

Starliner malfunctions kept Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams at the space station for more than nine months instead of a week. NASA ordered Boeing’s new crew capsule to return empty and switched the pair to SpaceX. They left soon after McClain and her crew arrived to take their places. Wilmore has since retired from NASA.

Before leaving the space station on Friday, McClain made note of “some tumultuous times on Earth” with people struggling.

“We want this mission, our mission, to be a reminder of what people can do when we work together, when we explore together,” she said.

McClain looked forward to “doing nothing for a couple of days” once back home in Houston. High on her crewmates’ wish list: hot showers and juicy burgers.

It was SpaceX’s third Pacific splashdown with people on board, but the first for a NASA crew in 50 years. Elon Musk’s company switched capsule returns from Florida to California’s coast earlier this year to reduce the risk of debris falling on populated areas. Back-to-back private crews were the first to experience Pacific homecomings.

The last time NASA astronauts returned to the Pacific from space was during the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz mission, a détente meet-up of Americans and Soviets in orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Woman, 64, critically injured after being struck by LRT in Scarborough

A 64-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by an LRT vehicle in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 1 p.m....

36m ago

One person in hospital after house explosion in Barrie

One person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a house was levelled by a fire on Saturday morning. Barrie Fire and Emergency Services confirmed to CityNews they were called to Marshall Street,...

17m ago

What the scrapping of the 'de minimis' tariff exemption means for small businesses and you

The on-again, off-again back and forth about tariffs between the U.S. and Canada has caused confusion and uncertainty on both sides of the border for businesses of all capacities, but the latest changes...

1h ago

Toronto international student brings pride to Canada and Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

1h ago

