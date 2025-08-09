Montreal police investigate assault of Jewish father caught in part on video

MONTREAL — Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish father was attacked in the city’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Friday afternoon, caught partly on video by a bystander.

Police say no arrests have been made as the 32-year-old man who was with his three children was struck several times by a suspect around 2:45 p.m.

The alleged assault was first reported by the Journal de Montréal, which released a video showing a man being beaten by another man, alongside young children.

Const. Manuel Couture says the reasons behind the assault are not known and the injuries suffered by the victim are deemed non-life-threatening.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says in a social media post that she was troubled by the “violent and unacceptable attack” and says Montreal police will get to the bottom of the incident.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel, who represents the Papineau riding in the House of Commons where the attack took place, said on X she strongly condemns the “unprovoked assault of a Jewish father, attacked in front of his children.”

Christopher Skeete, Quebec’s minister responsible for the fight against racism, also took to X, noting the hatred on display must stop.

“I am deeply disturbed by this video showing a member of the Jewish community being attacked for no reason in front of his child, whose cries can be heard,” Skeete said. “All Quebecers have the right to live in safety.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press