One person in hospital after house explosion in Barrie

A Barrie Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 9, 2025 1:26 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 2:23 pm.

One person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a house was levelled by a fire on Saturday morning, according to Barrie Fire and Emergency Services.

Barrie Fire has confirmed with CityNews they were called for reports of a house explosion.

Crews responded to the explosion near Marshall Street and Thorncrest Road off Highway 400.

It’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the blast.

The cause of the explosion is still unconfirmed.

Top Stories

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by LRT in Scarborough

A 25-year-old female is seriously injured after being struck by an LRT vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East...

54m ago

Canada joins international partners to condemn Israel plan to take over Gaza City

OTTAWA — Canada is joining international partners panning Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City. Foreign ministers from several countries including Canada, Australia, France, Germany and the...

1h ago

International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

3h ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

5h ago

