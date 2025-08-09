One person in hospital after house explosion in Barrie

One person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a house was levelled by a fire on Saturday morning, according to Barrie Fire and Emergency Services.

Barrie Fire has confirmed with CityNews they were called for reports of a house explosion.

Crews responded to the explosion near Marshall Street and Thorncrest Road off Highway 400.

It’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the blast.

The cause of the explosion is still unconfirmed.