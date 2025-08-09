International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Niño Jan Pol Dosdos is seen in this photo in front of the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square. OMNI NEWS/Jerome Gange

By Paula Saraza, OMNI News

Posted August 9, 2025 7:25 am.

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them.

“I’m still absorbing the news,” Dosdos says. “For one, I am the first in the family to earn a university degree and now a Gates Cambridge Scholar.”

The full scholarship at the University of Cambridge Graduate Studies will help fund Dosdos’ master’s degree in Philosophy and Anthropological Research. It’s a nine-month program that could have cost him almost £55,000 or close to CAD 100,000.

“In my Gates Cambridge interview, they asked me what was something unique about me, and I told them, my work in the community preceded my academic pursuits,” Dosdos says.

Niño Jan Pol Dosdos is seen doing cultural work in the Phillippines in this undated photo. (Submitted Photo)

The scholarship, known to have an acceptance rate of about one per cent, is given to individuals meeting the criteria of having outstanding intellectual abilities, leadership potential, and being committed to using their educational attainment to contribute positively to society and the world.

Dosdos, who spent years as a student and youth leader in the Philippines before migrating to Canada as an international student in 2021, has been actively engaging with Indigenous communities in his hometown of Zamboanga del Sur and in rural communities.

“Working in projects such as disaster response, mental health… that inspired me to do anthropology because anthropology is all about studying what it means to be human, what differences mean, and how we can make the world safer for human differences,” he says.

Dosdos says he originally had no plans to pursue graduate studies after recently graduating from the University of Toronto as a scholar with a double major in Anthropology and Public Policy.

Niño Jan Pol Dosdos is seen in this photo graduating from the University of Toronto in 2025. (Submitted Photo)

Unlike the usual international student pathway in Canada, he says becoming a permanent resident in the country is not a priority, especially since he’s planning to pursue a career in academia.

“I have to accept the fact that I will not be positioned in the same place forever,” he says.

Dosdos is the sixth Filipino to receive the Gates scholarship since its inception in 2000, and the only Filipino recipient this year. He is set to start his program in England in October.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

11h ago

Rise in Ontario drownings: Here are laws, resources and other information to keep in mind

Ontario Provincial Police and Lifesaving Society officials say they have seen a jump in drownings this summer.

10h ago

Zelenskyy rejects formally ceding Ukrainian territory, says Kyiv must be part of any negotiations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Saturday the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal...

25m ago

Pistachios in your pantry? What experts say you should do amid a salmonella recall

TORONTO — Pistachios have been the subject of a series of recalls linked to a salmonella outbreak, and while some health officials say that doesn’t mean people should avoid all pistachio products,...

1h ago

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

11h ago

Rise in Ontario drownings: Here are laws, resources and other information to keep in mind

Ontario Provincial Police and Lifesaving Society officials say they have seen a jump in drownings this summer.

10h ago

Zelenskyy rejects formally ceding Ukrainian territory, says Kyiv must be part of any negotiations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Saturday the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal...

25m ago

Pistachios in your pantry? What experts say you should do amid a salmonella recall

TORONTO — Pistachios have been the subject of a series of recalls linked to a salmonella outbreak, and while some health officials say that doesn’t mean people should avoid all pistachio products,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Taste of the Danforth is missed for second year in a row

Greektown feels the loss of the iconic festival which thousands visited and businesses celebrated, not just their work, but the community.

13h ago

3:22
Northern lights forecast, heat warning in effect

Most of the country is expected to have optimal views of the northern lights, but a heat warning is in effect for many parts. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

3:27
OPP urge water safety as Ontario sees jump in drownings this summer

As emergency crews in Ontario respond to a higher number of drownings on our lakes and rivers, OPP officers and experts are urging people to be extra cautious. Nick Westoll accompanied officers as they patrolled Georgian Bay.

15h ago

1:03
Southern Ontario to be under 5-day heat stretch

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the weather forecast as Southern Ontario is expected to be hit with a five-day heat stretch.

15h ago

2:28
CityNews goes out with OPP on Georgian Bay amid push to raise awareness on water safety

As Ontario Provincial Police report a surge of drownings in parts of the province, CityNews went out with marine officers amid a push to raise awareness about water safety. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

More Videos