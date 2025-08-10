Delta plane wing clips empty aircraft during pushback from gate in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A Delta Air Lines plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate Sunday morning in Atlanta, the airline said.

The wing of the plane “reportedly made contact” with an empty aircraft, Delta said in a brief written statement to The Associated Press.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions. Passengers were transferred to another plane following a delay.

On board the commercial aircraft were 192 customers, two pilots and four flight attendants.

No injuries were reported, according to Delta, which has its headquarters in Atlanta.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

Top Stories

Support for Liberals, Carney unchanged despite no trade deal with U.S.: poll

A new poll finds support for Prime Minister Mark Carney remains unchanged despite not reaching a trade deal with the United States earlier this month. The Abacus Data poll conducted in the days following...

5h ago

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Turkey, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse

ISTANBUL (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said. At least one person was trapped...

1h ago

Warrant issued for man for failing to comply with a release order

Toronto police are searching for a man who has refused to comply with a release order on at least three separate occasions. Investigators say that from July 22 to August 7 of this year, a man contacted...

2h ago

1 dead in two-vehicle crash on eastbound Hwy. 401 in west end

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that has forced the closure of Highway 401 in the city's west end. Provincial police say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway approaching...

4h ago

