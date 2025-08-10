Support for Liberals, Carney unchanged despite no trade deal with U.S.: poll

Liberal Party of Canada leader Mark Carney is seen in this photo in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By John Marchesan

Posted August 10, 2025 11:32 am.

A new poll finds support for Prime Minister Mark Carney remains unchanged despite not reaching a trade deal with the United States earlier this month.

The Abacus Data poll conducted in the days following the passage of the self-imposed August 1 deadline for a deal with U.S. President Donald Trump shows support for the Liberals remains strong despite signs that the government isn’t doing enough when it comes to the stagnant economy and affordability issues.

While 44 per cent of respondents say Trump and his chaotic tariff initiative continue to be of concern, the rising cost of living is far and away top of mind for Canadians, with 62 per cent citing that as the dominant issue facing the country. The broader state of the Canadian economy remains third at 37 per cent.

“For now, Canadians are separating frustration with outcomes from blame toward the government. But that separation may not last forever. As summer wears on, it’s the economy, not foreign affairs, that could add more complexity to the political climate heading into fall,” says Abacus Data CEO David Coletto.

Trump himself remains deeply unpopular among Canadians, with 75 per cent having an unfavourable view of the U.S. President. The Liberals also remain the strong favourites (58 per cent) to take on the Trump administration.

The honeymoon period between Canadians and the Carney government is starting to show slight signs of weakening, with 50 per cent of those asked standing behind the Liberals. That is down two percentage points since mid-July and marks the first time since March that it has fallen to as low as 50 per cent.

“While the overall balance remains positive, the drop likely reflects concerns about the lack of progress on key domestic files and a perceived absence of resolution in high-profile international negotiations,” says Coletto.

The poll finds that while four in 10 Canadians believe it may be time for a change, almost one third don’t see a viable option, and 43 per cent say they would cast their ballot for the Liberals if an election were held today, unchanged since mid-July.

Mark Carney himself continues to hold high favourability among Canadians with 48 per cent support, while Pierre Poilievre’s favourability rating is evenly split with 42 per cent positive and 41 per cent negative, his best net rating in months.

The survey was conducted among 1,686 Canadians from July 31 to August 7 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Top Stories

1 dead in two-vehicle crash on eastbound Hwy. 401 in west end

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that has forced the closure of Highway 401 in the city's west end. Provincial police say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway approaching...

27m ago

Woman dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410

One Brampton woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the west end of the GTA. Provincial police say the crash occurred on the eastbound Highway 401 ramp to northbound...

31m ago

Netanyahu defends planned military offensive in Gaza and lashes out at 'global campaign of lies'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sought to defend a new military offensive in one of Gaza 's most populated areas amid growing condemnation at home and abroad, declaring...

27m ago

How hot, dry weather in southern Ontario is impacting nature and causing heat stress to trees

Federal meteorologists say the recent weather stretch has come with noticeably less rainfall compared to the year-to-date summer average.

4h ago

