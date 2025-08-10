Henriette strengthens into hurricane in the Pacific Ocean but is not forecast to threaten land

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Henriette,a on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2025 4:10 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2025 4:56 pm.

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Tropical Storm Henriette has rapidly strengthened into a hurricane in the central Pacific Ocean with further strengthening expected but poses no threat to land.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Sunday the storm was located about 445 miles north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

It was moving northwest on a course that’s expected to take it well north of the Hawaiian islands.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Tropical Storm Henriette was strengthening in the central Pacific Ocean far northeast of Hawaii and could become a hurricane but posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The storm was located about 415 miles (670 kilometers) north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, according to the Miami-based center, and was moving northwest at 16 mph (26 kph). That course was expected to continue for the next few days, taking Henriette well north of the Hawaiian islands.

Its maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph (95 kph), with some further strengthening expected. The storm could become a hurricane late Sunday or Monday, the center said. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

The threshold for a hurricane is winds of 74 mph (120 kph). The center described Henriette as a small tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Ivo was also moving through the Pacific, about 400 miles (645 kilometers) west of the tip of Baja California, Mexico, and was expected to weaken to a remnant low by Monday, the hurricane center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The Associated Press

