Two-vehicle crash forces closure of eastbound Hwy. 401 in west end

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 10, 2025 7:41 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2025 7:52 am.

Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that has forced the closure of Highway 401 in the city’s west end.

OPP say five eastbound lanes of the highway at Eglinton Avenue remain fully closed while the ramps from Carlingview Drive to Highway 401 eastbound and Highway 427 are also closed following the crash that occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this point.

More to come

Top Stories

What the scrapping of the 'de minimis' tariff exemption means for small businesses and you

The on-again, off-again back and forth about tariffs between the U.S. and Canada has caused confusion and uncertainty on both sides of the border for businesses of all capacities, but the latest changes...

14h ago

How hot, dry weather in southern Ontario is impacting nature and causing heat stress to trees

Federal meteorologists say the recent weather stretch has come with noticeably less rainfall compared to the year-to-date summer average.

4m ago

The controversy over Canada's rules on military exports to Israel, explained

OTTAWA — A Canadian senator is calling on Ottawa to be more transparent on its policy to restrict arms exports to Israel, following contradictory reports about what manufacturers have been allowed to...

1h ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA, and most of the province, is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this next few days Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event will see daytime highs...

1h ago

