Two-vehicle crash forces closure of eastbound Hwy. 401 in west end

Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that has forced the closure of Highway 401 in the city’s west end.

OPP say five eastbound lanes of the highway at Eglinton Avenue remain fully closed while the ramps from Carlingview Drive to Highway 401 eastbound and Highway 427 are also closed following the crash that occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this point.

More to come