Warrant issued for man for failing to comply with a release order

Photo of George Sebou, wanted on three counts of failing to comply with a release order. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 10, 2025 2:05 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who has refused to comply with a release order on at least three separate occasions.

Investigators say that from July 22 to August 7 of this year, a man contacted the victim on several occasions, even though he is under a condition not to contact them.

A warrant has been issued for 29-year-old George Sebou of no fixed address for three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Sebou is described as being five feet nine and 174 pounds with a thin build, short straight hair and a full black beard.

