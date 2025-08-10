Woman, 82, dead after Harbourfront hit-and-run: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 10, 2025 6:23 pm.

An 82-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run that happened in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood last month.

On July 27, authorities say they responded to a call about a collision near Brunel Court and Fort York Boulevard, just after 10:00 a.m.

According to police, the elderly woman was walking across a driveway when she was allegedly struck by a white van.

“The van did not remain on scene and was last seen driving towards Fort York Boulevard,” police wrote in a news release. “The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities say she succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on August 8.

Her death is now being investigated as a fatal private property collision by members of the City’s Traffic Services.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

Crews battling 27-hectare forest fire in Kawartha Lakes

Emergency crews in Kawartha Lakes are working to knock down a “significant forest fire” in the Burnt River area. Officials say the fire has grown to 27 hectares since Friday and was “actively...

36m ago

Support for Liberals, Carney unchanged despite no trade deal with U.S.: poll

A new poll finds support for Prime Minister Mark Carney remains unchanged despite not reaching a trade deal with the United States earlier this month. The Abacus Data poll conducted in the days following...

8h ago

6.1 earthquake hits Turkey's Balikesir province, killing 1 and collapsing buildings

ISTANBUL (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, killing at least one person and causing more than a dozen buildings to collapse, officials said....

2h ago

Warrant issued for man for failing to comply with a release order

Toronto police are searching for a man who has refused to comply with a release order on at least three separate occasions. Investigators say that from July 22 to August 7 of this year, a man contacted...

6h ago

