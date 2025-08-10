Woman, 82, dead after Harbourfront hit-and-run: Toronto police

An 82-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run that happened in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood last month.

On July 27, authorities say they responded to a call about a collision near Brunel Court and Fort York Boulevard, just after 10:00 a.m.

According to police, the elderly woman was walking across a driveway when she was allegedly struck by a white van.

“The van did not remain on scene and was last seen driving towards Fort York Boulevard,” police wrote in a news release. “The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities say she succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on August 8.

Her death is now being investigated as a fatal private property collision by members of the City’s Traffic Services.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.