Bell to provide customers free access to Perplexity Pro for a year in latest AI move

Bell Canada is partnering with Perplexity, an AI-powered conversational search engine, to give its customers a year of free artificial intelligence services. The Perplexity website and logo are shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2025 9:40 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 11:19 am.

MONTREAL — Bell Canada is partnering with Perplexity, an AI-powered conversational search engine, to give its customers a year of free artificial intelligence services.

It marks another step in the telecommunications company’s foray into the AI space, having also signed a deal last month with Cohere to provide full-stack sovereign AI solutions for government and business customers.

Bell says its partnership with Perplexity will give eligible cellphone and internet customers access to Perplexity Pro, which is valued at nearly $300 for yearly subscriptions.

Perplexity Pro provides customers the ability to use AI models such as GPT-5, Claude 4.0 and Gemini 2.5 Pro, which can support tasks ranging from research and writing, to content planning and data analysis.

Mobile customers will receive codes to redeem their free subscription in the coming days via email, text and their MyBell accounts, while internet customers will receive access starting this fall.

Bell’s venture into AI also includes Bell AI Fabric, a project announced in May to support Canadian businesses’ and governments’ AI needs, with a plan to open six AI data centres providing around 500 megawatts of hydroelectric-powered compute capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a potential strike looming

A potential strike looms as contract talks carry on between Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants. The outcome of negotiations this week could be critical for summer travellers...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public Employees...

1h ago

Hamilton police officer suspended over 'disturbing' social media posts

A veteran member of the Hamilton Police Service has been suspended following the discovery of what was referred to as "disturbing social media posts" containing prejudicial content. The posts, which...

2h ago

Two men injured in festival stabbing incident in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured late Sunday night at a local festival in Scarborough. Authorities responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Planning to fly Air Canada? What you need to know about a potential strike looming

A potential strike looms as contract talks carry on between Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants. The outcome of negotiations this week could be critical for summer travellers...

1h ago

Air Canada flight attendants picketing at 4 major airports on national day of action

Air Canada flight attendants are expected to picket at airports in four major Canadian cities on Monday in what their union is calling a national day of action. The Canadian Union of Public Employees...

1h ago

Hamilton police officer suspended over 'disturbing' social media posts

A veteran member of the Hamilton Police Service has been suspended following the discovery of what was referred to as "disturbing social media posts" containing prejudicial content. The posts, which...

2h ago

Two men injured in festival stabbing incident in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured late Sunday night at a local festival in Scarborough. Authorities responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
How the Kawartha Lakes wildfires are impacting weather across Ontario

Michelle Mackey breaks down how far the wildfire smoke from the Kawartha Lakes region could stretch and how hot heat warnings across Ontario will get.

2h ago

1:38
Short-lived rain showers on the way

A few rain showers are possible through the work week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:50
Two fatal crashes under investigation

A deadly weekend on Toronto and GTA highways has claimed the lives of two people and left others injured. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

20h ago

2:52
Hot and dry weather conditions causing trees to experience heat stress

With the recent stretch of hot and dry weather in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, experts say trees are currently experiencing heat stress. Nick Westoll looks at how conditions are affecting nature.
2:43
Finding relief in the scorching heat: Toronto's coolest spots

Rhianne Campbell hit the streets to ask Torontonians where are their favourite places to cool off this summer.
More Videos