Crews battling residential fire in Brampton

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Brampton. (X/@BramptonFireES)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 11, 2025 5:39 pm.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Brampton on Monday afternoon for reports of a residential fire.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services says the blaze was reported at 5 Ashford Court in the Linkdale Road and Centre Street area, near Main Street North and Williams Parkway.

Paramedics say the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews are working to knock down the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area. Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more...

18m ago

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

10h ago

Bat tests positive for rabies in Mississauga

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Mississauga, Peel Public Heath announced on Monday. The bat was found in the Derry and McLaughlin roads area. The health agency did not indicate if there was...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area. Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more...

18m ago

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

10h ago

Bat tests positive for rabies in Mississauga

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Mississauga, Peel Public Heath announced on Monday. The bat was found in the Derry and McLaughlin roads area. The health agency did not indicate if there was...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

5h ago

2:50
Two fatal crashes under investigation

A deadly weekend on Toronto and GTA highways has claimed the lives of two people and left others injured. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

2:52
Hot and dry weather conditions causing trees to experience heat stress

With the recent stretch of hot and dry weather in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, experts say trees are currently experiencing heat stress. Nick Westoll looks at how conditions are affecting nature.
2:43
Finding relief in the scorching heat: Toronto's coolest spots

Rhianne Campbell hit the streets to ask Torontonians where are their favourite places to cool off this summer.
2:21
Canada condemns Israeli plan to 'take over' Gaza City

Prime Minister Mark Carney is reiterating Canada's call for a Israel-Hamas ceasefire in the wake of Israel's newly announced plans to begin taking over Gaza. Karling Donoghue details the growing condemnation.

2h ago

More Videos