Crews battling residential fire in Brampton

Emergency crews were called to a home in Brampton on Monday afternoon for reports of a residential fire.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services says the blaze was reported at 5 Ashford Court in the Linkdale Road and Centre Street area, near Main Street North and Williams Parkway.

Paramedics say the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews are working to knock down the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.