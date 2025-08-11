Firefighters battle large gorse fire at Scottish tourist attraction

A view of a fire on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2025 6:03 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 8:27 am.

Firefighters battled overnight to tackle a large gorse fire that spread across a landmark hill in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at Arthur’s Seat late Sunday afternoon. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said early Monday two fire appliances remained at the scene and crews were helping dampen down hotspots.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the extinct volcano in Holyrood Park as the fire burned.

“Operations Control mobilized four fire appliances and specialist resources to a fire affecting a large area of gorse,” an SFRS spokesperson said. The cause of the blaze is currently unclear.

Arthur’s Seat is a popular tourist attraction in the Scottish capital. From the hill’s peak, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the old city and the surrounding area, including the sea to the east.

The fire came as the city kicked off its annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest performance arts festival.

Oasis fans also descended on the city over the weekend as the band performed two shows at Murrayfield Stadium. It will return to the stage for a third show on Tuesday.

A similar fire broke out at Arthur’s Seat in 2019. The fire service spent eight hours battling the blaze.

The Associated Press





