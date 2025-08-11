Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella.

Andrew’s younger brother, Jordan Cristillo spoke with CityNews on behalf of his family and wants two things: justice for his brother and to help provide a life for his nieces who are now left without a father.

“I want him to be acknowledged as the hero that he is,” said Jordan.

With a life tragically taken away, Jordan wants the world to know the kind of gift that his brother was to the world.

Andrew Cristillo (second from the right), his wife Christina and their three daughters Leah, Chloe and Ella.

“My brother was the funniest person I ever met. He really pursued everything with 110 per cent. Various interest and he would always jump in with both feet and he loved to share his passion with others. He was always there for people too,” said Jordan. “His heart bled for people who were in pain, he did everything he could to help people around him. He was just a great person and the light of our family.”

These are some of the moments the family sadly are only able to hold on to now as memories.

On August 3, around 9:30 p.m., a crash on highway 48 between St. John Sideroad and Ballantrae Commons claimed Andrew’s life.

“This is something you read about and to have it happen to you is a nightmare. It doesn’t even feel real.”

Andrew’s daughters, who are all under the age of eight, have life-altering injuries.

“The girls have been taking it day by day. One of the difficult parts of this is although my brother has been killed, we can’t process that because we are so focused on making sure the girls are okay.”

Andrew’s wife, Christina was also injured. Her grief is unbearable after losing her best friend. She is now pouring strength into her daughters while she courageously continues her battle with breast cancer.

“She is the strongest person I’ve ever met and can only imagine the complete selflessness to ensure those three girls are cared for. The love she has for them and my brother.”

According to the OPP, the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly afterward and arrested.

“How can you flee when you hear three little girls crying for help, crying for daddy who is not able to respond, crying for mommy who’s kicking out the windshield to get out to pull her daughters out of this wreckage.”

Jaiwin Kirubananthan, 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and public mischief.

The OPP have confirmed to CityNews that the accused was also involved in another crash back in January. This collision involved an OPP vehicle that was driving Premier Doug Ford. The 18-year-old was charged with dangerous driving in that incident as well.

Provincial police said tragedies like these are the reason why they continue to hold blitzes targeting impaired driving, distracted driving, improper seatbelt use and aggressive driving during long weekends.

“People are going to be going to their cottages, people are going to see family and friends to enjoy their weekend,” said OPP constable Taylor Konkle. “That’s what these weekends are meant to be for. We want everybody to be safe. We want everyone to be responsible, and everyone to get home at the end of their day.”

“This wasn’t an accident. This was complete and utter negligence and recklessness,” said Cristillo. “Justice means that this doesn’t happen to other families, they don’t need to experience this unbearable pain and loss.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation tells CityNews in part, “Any loss of life on Ontario’s roads is regrettable and we extend condolences to the family on the loss of their loved one.”

“To combat dangerous drivers and address key causes of injuries and fatalities, we introduced Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, which reinforces the measures in place to protect people, families and communities across our province by targeting road users who engage in reckless behaviour,” continued their statement.

Now, the Cristillo family is doing their best to move forward. A Go Fund me page has been set up and part of the money raised will go towards the long-term recovery for the young children.

“I saw the wreckage, I don’t know how anyone survived that. I believe that my brother is the reason why those three girls and Christina are able to live to see another day, it’s because he saved them,” added Jordan.