A veteran member of the Hamilton Police Service has been suspended following the discovery of what was referred to as “disturbing social media posts” containing prejudicial content.

The posts, which were first flagged by a media outlet, prompted action from Hamilton police. Upon learning of the allegations, the police force suspended the officer — a 23-year member of the force — with pay and launched an internal investigation.

The contents of the social media posts are unknown, and no further details were released. The veteran officer was not named in the press release.

In a statement released Monday, the Hamilton Police Service emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, conduct, and impartiality among its members.

“Any expression of views or support for groups that promote hate or discrimination is contrary to the values of our organization and our duty to serve everyone in our community,” the statement read.

Hamilton police said it will take appropriate disciplinary action if the investigation determines that the officer’s conduct breached internal standards.