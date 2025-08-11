Lil Wayne’s show in Toronto postponed due to ‘unforeseen illness,’ venue says

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) 2018 Invision

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2025 11:47 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 5:24 am.

TORONTO — Lil Wayne’s show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Monday was a no-go.

The waterfront venue posted on social media about an hour before the rap icon’s concert was supposed to start that the event was being postponed due to “unforeseen illness.”

Many fans had already arrived when the announcement was made.

The venue says all previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date once it is announced.

The post says that as Lil Wayne’s fans know, “he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one.”

It’s not the first time Lil Wayne fans in Toronto have been disappointed — in June 2024 the Hot in Toronto hip-hop festival was postponed after ticket holders were informed that the Louisiana-born rapper would no longer be performing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn't reached by the end of today. The earliest that flight attendants could potentially...

1h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

44m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

9h ago

Air Canada flight attendants could serve strike notice after midnight tonight

MONTREAL — The union representing around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants could signal its intent to strike if a deal isn't reached by the end of today. The earliest that flight attendants could potentially...

1h ago

Blue Jays' Gausman learns the hard way: 'No such thing as free parking in Toronto'

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he's learning that navigating Toronto's urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame. In...

44m ago

Fire crews continue battling Kawartha Lakes wildfires, personnel from northern Ontario assisting

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.

11h ago

3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

1:01
Kawartha Lakes wildfires: Aerial footage captures blaze raging through cottage country

Chopper footage captured the extent of the blaze that has reached 27 hectares in the Kawartha Lakes region.

15h ago

2:20
Cyclists and pedestrians say changes to busy Toronto intersection is putting them in danger

Many residents in Toronto’s east end reached out to Speakers Corner to talk about what they call an extremely dangerous situation. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

17h ago

More Videos