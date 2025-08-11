Pedestrian struck by TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell Monday night.

Toronto police were called to Gerrard Street and Glenside Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. to reports a pedestrian has been hit by a streetcar.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Delays are expected in the area.