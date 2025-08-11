Pedestrian struck by TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 11, 2025 10:17 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 10:28 pm.

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a TTC streetcar near Greenwood-Coxwell Monday night.

Toronto police were called to Gerrard Street and Glenside Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. to reports a pedestrian has been hit by a streetcar.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Delays are expected in the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

52m ago

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

2h ago

Southern Ontario heat wave: 12 municipalities issue fire bans

Southern Ontario continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region and several regions have issued fire bans in response. Environment Canada...

2h ago

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

7h ago

Top Stories

Grieving family seeks justice after father of three killed in crash on Hwy. 48

Just over one week ago, a serious crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, forever changing the lives of his wife, Christina and three young daughters Leah, Chloe, and Ella. Andrew’s...

52m ago

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area.

2h ago

Southern Ontario heat wave: 12 municipalities issue fire bans

Southern Ontario continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region and several regions have issued fire bans in response. Environment Canada...

2h ago

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.

3h ago

3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

3h ago

1:01
Kawartha Lakes wildfires: Aerial footage captures blaze raging through cottage country

Chopper footage captured the extent of the blaze that has reached 27 hectares in the Kawartha Lakes region.

7h ago

2:20
Cyclists and pedestrians say changes to busy Toronto intersection is putting them in danger

Many residents in Toronto’s east end reached out to Speakers Corner to talk about what they call an extremely dangerous situation. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.

9h ago

More Videos