Travel doc info included in WestJet cyberattack, but not credit and debit cards

WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2025 1:48 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 3:07 pm.

CALGARY — WestJet says some personal data including information about travel documents such as passports was stolen in a cyberattack earlier this year, but credit and debit card numbers as well as user passwords were not compromised.

In a note to customers, WestJet says the personal information taken varies from person to person but may include name, date of birth, e‑mail address, mailing address, phone number, gender and recent travel booking history including travel booking numbers.

It says the stolen data may also include information about the travel documents used by passengers when travelling with WestJet, such as passports or other government issued identification documents, and other information.

WestJet warned the stolen information could be used for identity theft or fraud and says it’s offering affected customers identity theft and monitoring free of charge for 24 months.

The airline says it identified suspicious activity on its systems on June 13 and found criminals temporarily accessed some of its systems.

The office of Canada’s privacy commissioner has opened an investigation into the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

7h ago

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area. Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more...

19m ago

Toronto mayor unveils plan to hire hundreds of police officers, more 911 operators

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled a plan on Monday to hire hundreds of new police officers across the city and dozens of new 911 operators. The announcement is part of a five-year hiring plan that...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto cyclists and pedestrians raise concerns about east-end construction project

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto's east end say constant changes to the ongoing Lake Shore Boulevard East construction project are putting some of them in danger. "It's confusing here,"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

7h ago

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Kawartha Lakes

The city of Kawartha Lakes in Ontario says fire crews are continuing to battle what is described as a significant forest fire in the Burnt River area. Officials say about 27 hectares or a little more...

19m ago

Toronto mayor unveils plan to hire hundreds of police officers, more 911 operators

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled a plan on Monday to hire hundreds of new police officers across the city and dozens of new 911 operators. The announcement is part of a five-year hiring plan that...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Extreme heat prompts warnings for Eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has announced heat warnings for most of Eastern Ontario and reaching up to Newfoundland as many regions are under a hot and dry system. Michelle Mackey explains.

2h ago

3:19
How the Kawartha Lakes wildfires are impacting weather across Ontario

Michelle Mackey breaks down how far the wildfire smoke from the Kawartha Lakes region could stretch and how hot heat warnings across Ontario will get.

5h ago

1:38
Short-lived rain showers on the way

A few rain showers are possible through the work week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:50
Two fatal crashes under investigation

A deadly weekend on Toronto and GTA highways has claimed the lives of two people and left others injured. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

22h ago

2:52
Hot and dry weather conditions causing trees to experience heat stress

With the recent stretch of hot and dry weather in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario, experts say trees are currently experiencing heat stress. Nick Westoll looks at how conditions are affecting nature.
More Videos