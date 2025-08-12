Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman may be known for his pinpoint control on the mound, but off the field, he’s learning that navigating Toronto’s urban quirks can be a whole different ballgame.

In a tweet that quickly went viral, Gausman lamented, “So apparently there is no such thing as free parking in Toronto.”

The post struck a chord with locals and fans alike, sparking a wave of hilarious responses on X and even drawing a reply from former Blue Jays teammate Justin Turner.

So apparently there is no such thing as free parking in Toronto ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) August 11, 2025

Other X users chimed in with their own comedic takes:

“Yes, there is, depending on how far you’re willing to walk.”

“Used to be fine before they replaced all the parking lots with skyscrapers.”

“Welcome to Toronto; now you pay. Thank you, come again.”

Gausman, who has embraced life in Toronto since signing a five-year contract in 2022, lives north of Eglinton Avenue with his wife and two daughters.

Despite the parking woes, Gausman’s love for the city remains strong. He’s frequently spotted at local spots like Hotel Gelato and Summerhill Market, and he’s even taken his daughters to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and Evergreen Brick Works, which he talked about openly in a Toronto Star interview.

As one fan put it: “If Gausman can survive a [New York] Yankees lineup, he can survive Toronto parking.”